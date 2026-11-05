MONDURO 6.0 Aims to Boost Adventure Tourism and Showcase Monpa Heritage

TAWANG: Tawang is set to host MONDURO 6.0, one of India’s most challenging high-altitude mountain biking events, from November 9 to 14, with elite national and international downhill and enduro riders expected to compete across the rugged Himalayan terrain.

Organised by the Tawang Cycling Association (TCA) and sponsored by the Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, MONDURO is recognised as a unique Enduro-format mountain biking championship in India and is widely described by the organisers as one of the world’s highest mountain biking competitions.

The most significant challenge for competitors will be the event’s extreme Himalayan conditions. Some stages will begin at elevations of more than 14,400 feet, requiring athletes to navigate steep technical descents, difficult mountain trails and rugged natural wilderness under demanding high-altitude conditions.

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The official theme for this year’s edition is “Ghost of the Mountains”, reflecting the dramatic Himalayan landscape in which the competition will take place. The championship will also feature historic alpine trails associated with the Monpa region and culture of Tawang.

Beyond competitive cycling, MONDURO 6.0 is being positioned as an important sports tourism and adventure tourism event for Arunachal Pradesh. The championship seeks to combine high-intensity mountain biking with the cultural identity of Tawang, highlighting the region’s Monpa heritage while promoting sustainable and eco-friendly tourism.

The growth of MONDURO has received institutional support from the Arunachal Pradesh government. The event has been included in the state calendar, strengthening its position as a recurring sporting and tourism attraction.

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The championship will be led by Chief Organising Executive and TCA President Advocate Sangey Tsering, along with Race Director Dr. Dukhum Magu. The organisers have said the focus will remain on technical standards, athlete safety and the management of the demanding high-altitude race environment.

MONDURO 6.0 is also supported by a combination of government and commercial partners. The Department of Tourism, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, is the title sponsor, while RiteBite Max Protein, Glucon-D, NAC and Spokehub, the official technical partner, are among the key organisations supporting the event.

According to the organisers, the partnership will contribute to areas including race timing, course marshaling and specialised nutrition for athletes competing in the challenging Himalayan conditions.

With riders preparing to take on some of Tawang’s most demanding mountain trails, MONDURO 6.0 is expected to once again place the Himalayan district at the centre of India’s growing adventure sports landscape, while providing a platform to promote both competitive mountain biking and tourism in Arunachal Pradesh.