Model-actor Poonam Pandey dies of cervical cancer at 32

NEW DELHI- model and actress Poonam Pandey passed away to cervical cancer at the age of 32 on Friday morning. The news was confirmed by her team via a post on her official Instagram handle.

According to reports, she was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago and she breathed her last at her family residence in Uttar Pradesh.

“Details about her funeral are awaited,” the PR team stated. The team added, “This morning is a tough one for us. We are deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness.”

It may be mentioned that the news comes just a day after the government announced vaccine for cervical cancer for young girls starting at age 9.

The model rose to fame when she made a controversial remark during the 2011 Cricket World Cup. In 2013, Pandey starred in “Nasha,” where she played a teacher who becomes romantically involved with a student.

Pandey’s personal life garnered public attention when she married Sam Bombay in a surprise ceremony. The couple frequently shared their life together on social media. However, their marriage ended shortly after it began in 2020, following Pandey’s allegations of domestic violence against Bombay.