ADVERTISMENT
National

Model-actor Poonam Pandey dies of cervical cancer at 32

According to reports, she was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago and she breathed her last at her family residence in Uttar Pradesh.

Last Updated: February 2, 2024
1 minute read
Model-actor Poonam Pandey dies of cervical cancer at 32

NEW DELHI-  model and actress Poonam Pandey passed away to cervical cancer at the age of 32 on Friday morning. The news was confirmed by her team via a post on her official Instagram handle.

According to reports, she was diagnosed with cancer a few months ago and she breathed her last at her family residence in Uttar Pradesh.

Turmeric is beneficial in treatment of TB- Experts

“Details about her funeral are awaited,” the PR team stated. The team added, “This morning is a tough one for us. We are deeply saddened to inform you that we have lost our beloved Poonam to cervical cancer. Every living form that ever came in contact with her was met with pure love and kindness.”

Related Articles

It may be mentioned that the news comes just a day after the government announced vaccine for cervical cancer for young girls starting at age 9.

Coconut Oil helps in Reducing Fats from Body

The model rose to fame when she made a controversial remark during the 2011 Cricket World Cup. In 2013, Pandey starred in “Nasha,” where she played a teacher who becomes romantically involved with a student.

Pandey’s personal life garnered public attention when she married Sam Bombay in a surprise ceremony. The couple frequently shared their life together on social media. However, their marriage ended shortly after it began in 2020, following Pandey’s allegations of domestic violence against Bombay.

Tags
Last Updated: February 2, 2024
1 minute read
WATCH BOLE INDIA VIDEO

Related Articles

Chowna Mein highlights Initiatives to enhance Arunachal Pradesh’s Energy Sector

Chowna Mein highlights Initiatives to enhance Arunachal Pradesh’s Energy Sector

Chowna Mein highlights Arunachal Pradesh's Progress in the Power Sector at National Conference, Delhi

Chowna Mein highlights Arunachal Pradesh’s Progress in the Power Sector at National Conference, Delhi

Arvind Kejriwal proposes to bring confidence motion in Delhi Assembly to prove 'no AAP MLA has broken away'

Arvind Kejriwal summoned by ED on Nov 2 for questioning in excise policy case

Modi govt will not come in Power; Satyapal Malik said in an interview to Rahul Gandhi

Modi govt will not come in Power; Satyapal Malik said in an interview to Rahul Gandhi

Arunachal: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh visits LAC, Celebrates Dussehra with troops

Arunachal: Raksha Mantri Rajnath Singh visits LAC, Celebrates Dussehra with troops

Arunachal Governor calls on the Prime Minister

Arunachal Governor calls on the Prime Minister

19th Asian Games : Arunachal athletes denied visa

19th Asian Games : Arunachal athletes denied visa

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu calls on PM Modi, thanks him for making women's quota in LS, assemblies a reality

Arunachal Pradesh CM Pema Khandu calls on PM Modi, thanks him for making women’s quota in LS, assemblies a reality

INDIA alliance will boycott 14 news anchors across nine TV news channels

INDIA alliance will boycott 14 news anchors across nine TV news channels

Sino-India Conflict: China's Latest Edition Map Includes Disputed Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin

Sino-India Conflict: China’s Latest Edition Map Includes Disputed Arunachal Pradesh, Aksai Chin

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button