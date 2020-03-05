MLAs of all parties appreciate Arunachal Budget 2020-21

Itanagar

During the discussion, the MLAs of all the political parties have appreciated the Budget 2020-21. However, some of the members gave their suggestions and opinions about the same.

MLA Kaling Moyong called for appointing the VC, Registrar, Finance Officer of Arunachal University, Pasighat so as to start its functioning from the coming academic year. He also requested Govt to keep some budgetary provision for the Pasighat Smart City, besides calling for earmarking fund for Coronavirus.

NPP member Tarin Dakpe said Budget should be ‘realistic’ one and budgeted money be used judiciously, while Nyato Rigia said Budget is ‘too comprehensive’ that looks after the welfare of elderly people, women, children, farmers, etc.

Senior Congress member and former CM Nabam Tuki, though hailed the Budget, expressed discontent over the huge shortfall of Rs 9963.76 crore in the share of central taxes as received by State Govt during the period from 2015-16 to 2019-20 as per the 14th Finance Commission recommendation, from estimated Rs 54090.14 crore to Rs 44126.38 crore (actual receipt).

Likewise, against the share of central taxes estimated in the BE 2019-20 of Union Budget to the tune of Rs 11571.10 crore, the State Govt is slated to receive Rs 8987.57 crore during current financial year as per the RE 2019-20 of the Union Govt, which is less than by Rs 2583.53 crore, Tuki pointed, and exuded hope that in the coming 15th Finance Commission report such things would not repeat.

Wanglin Lowangdong also wanted to know what preventive measures were being taken by the State Govt to deal with the threat posed by ‘killer’ Coronavirus.

NPP Legislature Party leader Mutchu Mithi also said the State Govt should have kept some budgetary provision for Corona! and has to tell about the preemptive measures taken.