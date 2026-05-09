MLA Tseten Chombay Flags Off Refrigerated Fish Transport Vehicle

SHERGAON: MLA Tseten Chombay on Friday flagged off a refrigerated vehicle for the transportation of quality fish and trout fingerlings during a fisheries training and input distribution programme held at Shergaon in West Kameng district.

The programme was organised by the Department of Fisheries, Government of Arunachal Pradesh, West Kameng district, in collaboration with the ICAR-Central Institute of Cold Water Fisheries Research (ICAR-CICFR), Bhimtal.

The refrigerated vehicle was launched in the presence of ZPM Shergaon C.K. Thungon, ZPM Nargum East Tashi Wangchu and ZPM Nargum West Dorjee Tsering Namsa. Officials said the vehicle would help improve transportation facilities for fish farmers and support the growing trout farming sector in the region.

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Speaking at the programme, MLA Tseten Chombay appreciated the efforts of the Fisheries Department and ICAR-CICFR Bhimtal in promoting fisheries development in his constituency. He urged officials and scientists to continue extending technical support and training opportunities to local fish farmers.

The MLA also highlighted the potential of supplying trout fish to Indian Army establishments in the region, describing it as a possible stable market for local producers.

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The programme began with technical training sessions conducted by scientists from ICAR-CICFR Bhimtal. Discussions focused on the expansion of rainbow trout farming and awareness regarding eco-tourism and sport fishing linked to Golden Mahseer conservation.

Dr R.S. Patiyal, Principal Scientist at ICAR-CICFR, congratulated trout farmers of West Kameng for their achievements and assured continued institutional support for expanding trout farming to a commercial scale and identifying new markets.

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Deputy Director of Fisheries Tagi Yonggam delivered a presentation on fish conservation efforts in the state, while Senior Fisheries Officer D.C. Sati appreciated the collaborative initiatives being implemented jointly with the state government.

During the programme, deep freezers, trout feed, hatching trays, troughs and feeding or nursery tubs were distributed to 50 beneficiaries.

Guest of Honour and ZPM Shergaon C.K. Thungon praised the department’s role in supporting fish farmers and noted that tourism-related businesses such as homestays and resorts have created increasing local demand for trout products.

District Fisheries Development Officer P.K. Thungon expressed gratitude to ICAR-CICFR Director Amit Pande and NER Nodal Officer Dr S.K. Mallik for their continued support in organising fisheries development programmes in the region