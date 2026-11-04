MLA Namgey Tsering Calls for a Cleaner, Drug-Free and Culturally Vibrant Tawang

TAWANG- Tawang MLA Namgey Tsering has called upon students and the wider community to work collectively towards building a cleaner, plastic-free, drug-free and culturally vibrant Tawang, stressing that the future of the district depends on responsible young citizens who remain connected to their environment and cultural roots.

The MLA made the appeal while addressing the inaugural ceremony of the 3rd Edition of the Kyidphel Block Inter-School Meet 2026, which commenced with enthusiastic participation from students across the block.

Namgey Tsering said that the responsibility of building a healthier and safer society must be shared by students, teachers, parents and the wider community. He urged young people to adopt discipline, hard work and responsible habits and contribute towards creating a cleaner and drug-free environment for future generations.

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The event is being organised around the theme “Plastic-Free Tawang,” giving a strong environmental message to the four-day celebration. The initiative aims to encourage students to reduce the use of plastic, develop environmentally responsible habits and become active ambassadors of cleanliness and sustainability.

The MLA also placed strong emphasis on the preservation and promotion of the rich cultural heritage, traditions and indigenous dialect of the Monpa community. He said that while the younger generation must embrace modern education and new opportunities, it is equally important for them to remain deeply connected to their cultural identity.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Tenzin Monpa, ZPM Kyidphel, as the Guest of Honour, who also encouraged students to uphold the values of discipline, dedication, sportsmanship and responsible citizenship.

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Around 300 students representing eight schools across Kyidphel Block are participating in the four-day meet. The programme provides a platform for students to showcase their talents and abilities through a range of co-curricular and extracurricular activities.

Beyond competition, the meet aims to promote confidence, leadership, teamwork, friendship and healthy competition among students.

The inaugural programme was also attended by Vice President of MMT Tawang Advocate Pem Chowang, Assistant Commissioner Kyidphel Sangey Norbu, DDSE Tawang Hridar Phuntsok, officers of the Indian Army, Gaon Burahs, PRI members, parents, teachers and other distinguished guests.

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Their participation reflected the collective involvement of the administration, educational institutions, community leaders and parents in supporting the holistic development of children in Kyidphel Block.

As the four-day event continues, the message emerging from the Kyidphel Block Inter-School Meet is broader than sports and competition. It highlights the need to nurture a generation of young people who are educated and disciplined, environmentally conscious, free from drugs and proud of their cultural heritage.