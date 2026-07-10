MLA Jini Dirchi Inspects Flash Flood-Hit Areas in Leparada

BASAR- Basar MLA Nyabi Jini Dirchi on Thursday conducted an extensive inspection of flash flood-affected areas under Dari Circle in Leparada district, assessing damage to villages, roads, public infrastructure, agricultural land and livelihoods following the June 28 cloudburst.

The day-long joint survey covered Padi, Chisi, Dali, Ego Camp, Old Dari, New Dari, Zirdo, Jime and Ichi villages, which suffered varying degrees of damage in the resulting flash floods.

Dirchi, who represents the 29-Basar Assembly Constituency, was accompanied by Leparada Zilla Parishad Chairperson Nyamar Riba, IAS probationer Ritika Chitlangia, the District Planning Officer and senior officials from several departments.

Representatives of the Public Works Department, Power Department, Public Health Engineering Department, Water Resources Department, Rural Works Department, Agriculture, Horticulture, Fisheries and Veterinary departments took part in the inspection.

During the visit, the MLA directed the concerned departments to carry out a comprehensive assessment of damage to roads, bridges, public infrastructure, agricultural and horticultural land and private properties.

Also Read- AAPSU Distributes Over Rs 25 Lakh Relief to Possa Cloudburst-Affected Families

She said detailed assessments were necessary to facilitate the timely submission of proposals for relief, rehabilitation and restoration.

Dirchi stressed that restoring road connectivity and essential public services should receive the highest priority to enable affected communities to return to normalcy.

The MLA also interacted with families in the affected villages to assess their immediate requirements and assured them of government assistance.

During the visit, she extended financial assistance from her personal resources and distributed essential relief materials to some of the worst-affected households.

Among the locations surveyed, Ichi village was reported to be the worst affected.

Also Read- Arunachal Govt Forms High-Level Committee to Examine 80:20 Reservation Ratio; AAPSU Named Special Invitee

The recently completed 10-km Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana road connecting Dali to Ichi suffered nearly 90 per cent damage after sections were washed away at multiple locations.

The road, which was awaiting formal inauguration, had provided connectivity to Ichi. Its extensive damage has now left the village completely cut off from the rest of the district.

The destruction of the road has also complicated efforts to restore other essential services.

Officials from the Power and PHED departments informed the MLA that electricity and safe drinking water supply could be restored only after road connectivity was re-established, as repair materials and equipment could not otherwise be transported to the affected area.

Recognising the immediate need to reopen access, Dirchi announced a contribution of ₹10 lakh from her personal resources towards the temporary restoration of the damaged road.

Also Read- Arunachal Flood Crisis Deepens as IMD Predicts More Heavy Rain Across Northeast

The temporary work is intended to facilitate the movement of repair teams and equipment, enable the restoration of electricity and drinking water supply and ensure continuity of relief operations.

The situation in Ichi illustrates the wider challenges of disaster response in remote areas, where the loss of a single road can simultaneously disrupt transport, power restoration, drinking water systems and the delivery of emergency assistance.

Dirchi expressed confidence that the State and Central Governments would extend adequate relief and rehabilitation support to the affected areas.

She called for unity and cooperation in the aftermath of the disaster and urged the public to remain vigilant during the monsoon season.

The MLA also appealed to people to support affected families and cooperate with the administration and government departments engaged in relief and restoration work.

Also Read- AAPSU Gives Govt Seven Days to Respond on Recruitment, Indigenous Rights and More

The June 28 cloudburst caused widespread damage across parts of Leparada district, affecting residential houses, roads, public infrastructure, agricultural and horticultural land and other sources of livelihood.

The full scale of the losses is expected to become clearer after technical assessments by the concerned departments are completed.

The immediate challenge remains the restoration of access to isolated settlements, particularly Ichi, so that essential services and regular relief operations can resume.

Dirchi, along with heads of departments, is scheduled to visit Disi village under Basar Circle on Saturday for another comprehensive damage assessment.

Disi has also suffered extensive damage from the recent flash floods. The visit is expected to assess destruction, identify immediate requirements and expedite relief, rehabilitation and restoration measures.