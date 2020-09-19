Mizoram, Sikkim, and Arunachal among India’s top10 happy states

ADVERTISEMENT

Itanagar: Mizoram, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh have been ranked among India’s top 10 happy states in a nationwide survey measuring happiness.

In smaller state category Mizoram, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh are in the top three of the smaller states.

Among the larger states, Punjab, Gujarat, and Telangana have occupied the top three spots in the report.

Of the union territories, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Puducherry and Lakshadweep have topped the list.

Mizoram has topped the rankings, followed by Punjab and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, in the list of all states and union territories.

The survey, which was released recently, is called the India Happiness Report and has been prepared by Rajesh K. Pillania, a professor of strategy at the Management Development Institute in Gurugram.

The survey was conducted between March and July 2020, among 16,950 respondents across states and union territories.

Among other factors, it also looked at the impact of Covid-19 on happiness, on which Maharashtra, Delhi and Haryana showed the worst impact.