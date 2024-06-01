Mizoram Landslides: Painful story of young survivor Claire Zoremmawii

AIZAWL – The painful stories of the landslide incident in Mizoram during Cyclone Remal are coming out one by one. One of those stories is young survivor Claire’s story.

Claire Zoremmawii, a six-year-old girl, is the sole survivor of the devastating Melthum Quarry mudslide triggered by Cyclone Remal on Tuesday. Despite suffering severe injuries, including broken bones in her right arm and leg, as well as deep cuts on her back, Claire has demonstrated incredible resilience and strength.

Tragically, Claire lost her mother and all her siblings in the mudslide that has left Mizoram in mourning. Her family has not yet had the heart to inform her of their passing, according to reports.

A teacher from her school, who recently visited her at Civil Hospital Aizawl, shared on social media that Claire remains concerned about her family, expressing worry that they must be missing her during her hospitalization.

The mudslide, part of the widespread destruction caused by Cyclone Remal, has claimed at least 32 lives in Mizoram, with 29 bodies reportedly recovered to date.

In response to the tragedy, the state government has announced an ex-gratia payment of Rs 4 lakh for each of the deceased. Additionally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has declared an ex-gratia payment of Rs 2 lakh for the families affected by the disaster.