Mission Arun Himveer took off with the signing of MoU between APAMB and ITBP

ITANAGAR- Giving a boost to market linkage for agri-horti produces of Arunachal Pradesh, the Mission Arun Himveer took off today with the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Arunachal Pradesh Agriculture Marketing Board (APAMB) and the Indo Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), North East Frontier, in presence of Chief Minister Pema Khandu.

Under the initiative the state government through APAMB will supply fruits, vegetables, meat and poultry products to the ITBP procured from local farmers, SHGs, FPOs and famer cooperatives.

This follows the first such understanding made between the state government and the Indian Army in August 2022. Till date around 400 tons of fruits and vegetables worth Rs 72 lakhs were lifted by LAMPS from indigenous farmers for supply to the Indian Army.

The Mission envisages to achieve short term goals of the Marketing Board in providing ready-made markets from far flung villages and circles with low marketable surplus and creating a vibrant economy besides solving employment issues across the state.

Khandu congratulated APAMB for the initiative and expressed optimism that with ITBP agreeing to purchase produces locally produced, the issue of limited market of local farmers will be resolved to a huge extent.

Expressing gratitude to the ITBP for accepting the state government’s proposal, he said that Mission Arun Himveer will have a far reaching impact on accelerating ‘reverse migration’ of people, who have left their villages to towns and cities.

“We have enough land and weather, suited for all kinds of horticulture and agriculture products. However, people were not taking interest in farming due to lack of market. Such initiatives will surely encourage people to take up farming,” Khandu observed.

He said that the initiative will not only double farmers income but also create a friendly relationship between people in the border region and ITBP forces.

“The Mission will also cater to the prevailing demand for marketing of Agri-Horti produces from the border districts under the Vibrant Village Programme.” He added.

Khandu viewed rural economy as the backbone of the state’s economy and termed women as the backbone of rural economy.

He informed that with the state government’s efforts, more than one lakh women were today involved in running SHGs across the state.

As per the agreement, ITBP can procure directly from farmers and payment would be made by APAMB out of the revolving fund of Rs 4 crore granted by the state government on behalf of ITBP. The amount will be then reimbursed to the Board after reconciliation by ITBP.

Under the Mission 100% of the funds will go directly to the farmers and APAMB envisages that more the Rs 10 crores of business will be done in a year.

The MoU was signed by APAMB CEO Okit Palling and IG, ITBP NE Froniter, Dr Akun Sabharwal.

The ceremony was attended by Deputy Chief Minister Chowna Mein, Agriculture Minister Gabriel D Wangsu (by virtual mode), the Chief Secretary, officers from agri and allied departments and senior ITBP officials. Deputy Commissioners, district officials, farmers and SHG, FPO and cooperative society members joined the event virtually from respective districts.

To mark the new beginning symbolic exchange of agricultural produce were made between ITBP and farmers at Jang (Tawang), Ziro (Lower Subansiri), Aalo (West Siang), Tuting (Upper Siang) and Tezu (Lohit).