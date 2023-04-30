Miss Arunachal beauty pageant 2023: grand finale held in Namsai

NAMSAI- The Grand Finale of Miss Arunachal 2023 was held at the POI PEE MAU Ground in Namsai on the evening of 29th April 2023. The event is organized by Miss Arunachal organization, under the aegis of Arunachal Guild for Cultural Integration (AGCI) in collaboration with Department of Youth Affairs, Govt of Arunachal Pradesh. The Deputy Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh, Chowna Mein, graced the event with his presence as the Chief Guest.

The grand finale was filled with elegance and grandeur, and saw the crowning of Miss Nadek Nabam as Miss Arunachal 2023, with Miss Rachel Aran as the first runner up and Miss Ibi Kena as the second runner up. The entire event was a celebration of diversity and unity, upheld with great zeal.

Addressing the event, Mein stated that Arunachal Pradesh, with its 26 major tribes and over 100 sub-tribes, each with their unique identity, is a perfect example of “Unity in Diversity,” reflecting the motto of the organizer. The theme for the Miss Arunachal Pageant, “Flaunting Diversity and Celebrating Unity,” complements this sentiment perfectly.

Mein also emphasized that although the state is making rapid progress in connectivity, roads, railways, hydro-power, and telecommunications under the double engine sarkaar, the promising talent of Arunachal’s youths is more exciting to witness. Furthermore, to encourage and motivate these talents, the government is introducing the Achiever’s Award with a budget of Rs 1 Crore in the upcoming year.