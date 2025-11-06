Miss Arunachal 2024 Seeks Justice for Brother’s Death

ITANAGAR- Arunachal Pradesh has been shaken by serious allegations following the suspected suicide of 12-year-old Tadu Haro, a Class 7 cadet at Sainik School Ruksin. His sister, Tadu Lunia, Miss Arunachal 2024, has accused senior students of repeated harassment and ragging, claiming the abuse pushed the child to end his life on November 1.

In a widely circulated Instagram video posted on November 3, Lunia broke down describing the events leading to her brother’s death. Her testimony, amplified by thousands of viewers, has triggered state-wide outrage and a growing demand for accountability from school authorities and the state government.

According to Lunia, preliminary accounts from Haro’s classmates and CCTV footage indicate that a group of 11 seniors — eight from Class 10 and three from Class 8 — allegedly entered the junior dormitory late on October 31.

Also Read- Ziro Women’s Body Protests student’s Death at Sainik School in Niglok

With no warden present, the seniors reportedly escorted Haro to their dorm room, where he was repeatedly accused of borrowing books without permission. He was allegedly forced to confess as a “thief,” both verbally and in writing, and threatened with public humiliation.

CCTV visuals reportedly show Haro pacing anxiously around 5:40 a.m., shortly before he left the premises. A note recovered by police stated: “Seniors tortured me a lot and I don’t know what I will do now.” Haro’s body was later found near an overhead water tank, about 100–200 meters from the main school building.

Also Read- 8 Sainik School Students Held in Ragging Case

The school administration initially issued only a brief confirmation of suicide, without referring to the allegations of ragging. This silence has drawn criticism from activists and education groups, who highlight the school’s own strict anti-ragging pledge signed by every student during admission.

Police have registered a case under IPC Section 306 (abetment to suicide). Eight minors among the accused were produced before the Juvenile Justice Board on November 5 and placed under temporary custody of the school’s vice principal. Investigators are examining CCTV footage, student statements, and post-mortem findings.

Also Read- Sainik School Student Found Dead, Ragging Suspected

Meanwhile, Lunia has expressed concerns about inconsistencies in the seniors’ accounts and the school’s lack of transparency.

Her appeal has resonated widely in the state. Calling herself “a daughter of this land,” she urged citizens to help ensure that her brother’s death results in stronger safeguards for children in boarding institutions.

The incident has revived memories of earlier residential school controversies in Arunachal Pradesh, including the 2021 VKV Shergaon stabbing case.

As #JusticeForTaduHaro trends across social media, pressure is mounting on the state government to initiate an independent inquiry. Several youth groups and civil society organisations have demanded systematic anti-ragging audits and psychological support mechanisms for schoolchildren.

The case continues to evolve as police collect additional evidence. This report is based on family statements, police information, and verified social media posts. Further developments will be reported as they emerge.