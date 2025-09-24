Festival

MIPA Tawang Showcases Monpa Heritage at Ladakh Festival 2025

LEH– The vibrant colours of Arunachal Pradesh reached Ladakh this week as the Monpa Institute of Performing Arts (MIPA), Tawang, took part in the annual Ladakh Festival 2025, held at Leh’s Main Market from September 21–22.

A 16-member troupe from MIPA captivated audiences with traditional Monpa dances and folk songs, adding to the grand cultural procession that featured over 700 artistes from across the region. Their participation highlighted the shared cultural richness of the Himalayas and drew warm appreciation from locals and visitors alike.

During their visit, the troupe met the Chief Executive Councillor (CEC) of Ladakh at his Secretariat, exchanging mementos that symbolized friendship and cultural exchange. They also paid a courtesy call on Deputy Commissioner Leh,  Romil Singh Doh, who lauded their contribution to the festival.

Led by District Art and Culture Officer Tawang, Sonam Tsering, and facilitated under the guidance of Deputy Commissioner Tawang, Ms. Namgyal Angmo, the troupe also explored Ladakh’s traditions by visiting Nimo village, handicraft stalls, pottery workshops, and weaving practices—deepening the spirit of cultural exchange.

Their participation not only showcased the rich heritage of the Monpa community but also strengthened cultural ties between Tawang and Ladakh, two regions bound by their Himalayan traditions.

