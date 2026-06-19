Minister Wangki Lowang Inspects Flood-Damaged Infrastructure in Deomali

DEOMALI- Minister for Environment & Forest and Tirap, Changlang and Longding Affairs (DoTCL), Wangki Lowang, on Saturday conducted an extensive inspection of roads and bridges damaged by recent flash floods in Deomali subdivision and directed officials to undertake immediate restoration measures.

The Minister was accompanied by Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC) of Deomali, B. Tawsik, during the visit to several flood-affected locations where critical infrastructure suffered extensive damage.

According to officials, the unprecedented flash floods caused widespread destruction across Deomali, severely affecting roads, bridges and communication links in several villages and localities. The damage has disrupted transportation networks and created difficulties for residents in accessing essential services.

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During the inspection, the Minister reviewed the extent of the damage and interacted with officials from the concerned departments regarding ongoing assessment and restoration efforts.

Expressing concern over the losses caused by the natural calamity, Wangki Lowang stated that restoring connectivity and ensuring the uninterrupted delivery of public services would remain the government’s immediate priority.

He directed the concerned departments to prepare and implement urgent restoration plans without delay and emphasized the importance of coordinated action among all line departments to accelerate repair and rehabilitation works.

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The Minister also assured affected residents that the government remains committed to providing all possible assistance to reduce hardships faced by communities impacted by the floods.

He further stressed the need to strengthen public infrastructure to enhance resilience against future natural disasters and minimize the impact of similar calamities.

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Officials informed the Minister that preliminary damage assessments have already been initiated and that efforts are underway to restore damaged roads, bridges and other essential public infrastructure at the earliest.

The inspection forms part of the government’s ongoing efforts to monitor the situation on the ground and ensure a swift response to the challenges posed by the recent flash floods in the region.