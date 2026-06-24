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Minister Wangki Lowang Inaugurates Tirap Police Gym in Khonsa

Environment and Forest Minister Wangki Lowang inaugurated a new gym for police personnel in Khonsa and reviewed the ongoing construction of Nehru Stadium.

Last Updated: 24/06/2026
2 minutes read
Minister Wangki Lowang Inaugurates Tirap Police Gym in Khonsa

KHONSA-  Environment and Forest Minister Wangki Lowang on Wednesday inaugurated “The Tirap Police Gym” at Khonsa, describing the facility as an important step towards promoting physical fitness, discipline, and operational readiness among police personnel in the district.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Khonsa East MLA Wanglam Sawin, Additional Deputy Commissioner Namneet Singh, Superintendent of Police Aditya, IPS, and officials from the district administration and police department.

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Addressing the gathering, the Minister said that physical fitness remains an essential component of effective policing and public service. He noted that the newly established gym would contribute to improving the health, endurance, and preparedness of police personnel, thereby enhancing their ability to serve the community efficiently.

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Wangki Lowang appreciated the initiative taken by Superintendent of Police Aditya in establishing the facility and described it as a positive measure aimed at the welfare and professional development of the district police force.

The Minister observed that investments in the well-being of security personnel ultimately strengthen public service delivery and contribute to a more responsive and capable policing system.

Following the inauguration, the Minister, accompanied by MLA Wanglam Sawin and ADC Namneet Singh, visited the ongoing construction site of Nehru Stadium in Khonsa to review the progress of the project.

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During the inspection, he assessed the status of the ongoing works and directed the executing agency to ensure that the project is completed within the stipulated timeline. He also stressed the importance of maintaining quality standards and adhering strictly to the provisions outlined in the Detailed Project Report (DPR).

Highlighting the significance of sports infrastructure, the Minister said the stadium would provide a valuable platform for young people in the district to participate in sporting activities and develop their talents. He noted that improved sports facilities can play an important role in encouraging youth engagement, promoting healthy lifestyles, and fostering community development.

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Officials briefed the Minister on the current progress of the project and the measures being taken to ensure timely completion.

The visit underscored the state government’s continued focus on strengthening public infrastructure, improving facilities for security personnel, and creating opportunities for youth development through investments in sports and community assets.

The inauguration of the gym and the review of the stadium project reflect broader efforts to enhance both institutional capacity and public infrastructure in Tirap district, with a focus on long-term welfare and development.

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Last Updated: 24/06/2026
2 minutes read
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