Arunachal

Military-Civil Fusion Event Strengthens Army–Civil Administration Synergy in Arunachal Pradesh

The event aimed to foster mutual understanding, synergy, and collaboration in areas critical to both national security and socio-economic growth.

Last Updated: 12/10/2025
SIGAR-  The Spearhead Division of Spear Corps conducted a landmark Military-Civil Fusion event at Sigar Military Station, reaffirming the commitment to strengthening cooperation between the Indian Army and the civil administration of Arunachal Pradesh.

The high-level interaction was attended by Chief Secretary Manish Kumar Gupta, Director General of Police  Anand Mohan, Major General Vivek Bankshi, General Officer Commanding, Spearhead Division, along with other senior officials from various departments and representatives of the Indian Army.

During the deliberations, participants brainstormed collaborative initiatives across key sectors — including Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) operations, integrated border area development, promotion of border tourism, and socio-cultural exchange programs.

Acknowledging the Spear Corps’ welfare initiatives for veterans, the dignitaries discussed additional measures to strengthen veterans’ welfare and community outreach in frontier regions.

A display of high-end military equipment and drones showcased the technological advancements achieved under the ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat’ initiative, providing civil officials an up-close look at India’s growing self-reliance in defence technology.

The civil dignitaries lauded the Indian Army’s pivotal role in maintaining security while actively supporting development and welfare initiatives in remote areas of Arunachal Pradesh.

The event concluded on a high note, reinforcing the spirit of the “Whole of Nation” approach, emphasizing the shared vision of progress, security, and harmony between the Indian Army and civil administration in the state.

