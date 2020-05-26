Met Department Predicts Heavy Rainfall in Arunachal, Assam and Meghalaya

Guwahati- The India Meteorological Department on Tuesday predicted heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls likely at isolated places over parts of Assam, Meghalaya, and Arunachal Pradesh during next 5 days.

The weather department said that ” this is due to the strong southerly wind from Bay of Bengal which travelling towards lower tropospheric levels”.

Informing about the latest development, the IMD tweeted , “Due to strong southerly wind from Bay of Bengal to northeast India at lower tropospheric levels; heavy to very heavy rainfall with extremely heavy falls likely at isolated places over parts of Assam & Meghalaya during next 5 days and over Arunachal On 26th May .

Earlier on Monday, the Central Water Commission cautioned the government and the people about the rising water level of the Brahmaputra river which is rising every hour in Guwahati due to heavy rainfall. An official stated that each hour the level of the Brahmaputra river is rising by 2 centimetre (cm).