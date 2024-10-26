Meghalaya: USTM celebrates NMC approval for PIMCH

SHILLONG- The University of Science and Technology Meghalaya (USTM) today held a celebration to mark the National Medical Commission (NMC) approval of the PA Sangma International Medical College and Hospital (PIMCH). The celebration was held at the University campus in Khanapara on Saturday.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma with his mother Soradini K Sangma ( Wife of Late PK Sangma ) Minister joined the celebration in the presence of USTM Chancellor, Mahbuhul Hoque.

Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister expressed gratitude to the Union Ministry of Health & Family Welfare for the support and help.

“I was a part of the process in 2008 when the USTM Bill was passed and the present USTM is a testimony of team work, values and leadership,” recalled CM Sangma

At the ceremony, CM Sangma talked about his father’s vision, belief and faith in youth. “PA Sangma believed in investing in youth and that the greatest investment a government can make is in its youth because the results of such investments are unlimited,” he said.

Congratulating USTM on the achievement and on the growth of the university thus far, the Chief Minister said that there should be no compromise on quality and hard work and to set a benchmark for itself.

It was on October 3, 2022 that CM Conrad Sangma had laid the foundation stone for the PIMCH. And exactly two years later, on October 3, 2024 it was announced that PIMC had received NMC’s approval to begin MBBS courses.

National Medical Commission (NMC) has granted PA Sangma International Medical College to start the MBBS course with an intake capacity of 150 students from the academic year 2024-25.

Earlier, USTM Chancellor, Mahbubul Hoque announced that a dental college will be established in the memory of former Chief Minister, Late Dr Donkupar Roy.

Health Minister Ampareen Lyngdoh, Power Minister Abu Taher Mondal, Shella MLA Balajied Kupar Synrem were also present on the occasion.