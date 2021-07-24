Meghalaya: Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, lays foundation stone for NESAC in Shillong

SHILLONG- The Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, today laid the foundation stone for the Multipurpose Convention Centre and Exhibition Facility of the North Eastern Space Applications Centre-NESAC, in Shillong.

Amit Shah in his address said that ” the development journey of Northeast in the last six and a half years after Narendra Modi became the Prime Minister 2014 is far ahead if compared to the development in the last 70 years. Narendra Modi has worked to connect North-East with rail connectivity, air connectivity and road connectivity as well as IT connectivity. The Prime Minister called these group of 8 states as Ashtalakshmi and today all the eight with the mutual cooperation these states are moving ahead on the path of development.

The Union Home Minister had directed the use of NESAC for flood management in the North Eastern States in the NESAC meeting in January, in today’s meeting he was told that drafts of 110 projects have been prepared in this regard. Expressing happiness over this, Amit Shah directed to store water in big ponds to make Northeast flood free

Amit shah said that NESAC’s role will be of utmost importance in making the Northeast drug free and terrorism free and developed. Our plans will get scientific basis through NESAC Society and on this foundation a developed North-East will be made. With the coordination of MHA and NESAC, a single window system will be made so that the states can get real time information about floods and other disasters.

Amit Shah assured that there is no limitation on budget for North-East, but there should be proper utilization of expenditure, if targets are achieved, then the Government of India will have no problem in investing.

He also added that the location of North-East is geographically remote and challenging , so there is a need to work out a strategy to accelerate the development. He said in the upcoming times, there sould be a coordination to reduce disaster risk to zero.

There should be a coordination between disaster management and NESAC which can provide warning of lightning about 36 hours in advance. He also asserted that the Corona period shook the world and came as a big threat to the entire human race, even at such a time, the priority of the Government of India has been Northeast.

Whether to send ventilators, oxygen cylinders or provisioning of medicines, priority has been given to North-East by the Ministry of Home Affairs and also priority in terms of vaccination, priority is given to North-East.