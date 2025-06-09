Meghalaya: Raja Raghuvanshi Murder update, Wife Sonam Raghuvanshi Arrested

SHILLONG– In a shocking development in the high-profile Raja Raghuvanshi murder case, Meghalaya Police have arrested Sonam Raghuvanshi, the wife of the deceased Indore businessman, for allegedly masterminding his murder during their honeymoon.

Three accomplices from Madhya Pradesh have also been apprehended, with authorities continuing the hunt for one remaining suspect. The breakthrough, announced on Monday, has unraveled a chilling plot that has captivated national attention.

Raja Raghuvanshi, 28, and Sonam Raghuvanshi, 24, newlyweds from Indore, arrived in Meghalaya on May 20 for their honeymoon, just nine days after their wedding on May 11. The couple was last seen on May 23 in the scenic Sohra (Cherrapunji) region, exploring sites like the Double Decker Living Root Bridge in Nongriat. Their rented scooter was found abandoned the next day in Sohrarim, raising alarm among family members who lost contact with them.

On June 2, after an intensive search involving drones, the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and local volunteers, Raja’s decomposed body was discovered in a deep gorge below the Wei Sawdong Falls parking lot.

A bloodstained machete, believed to be the murder weapon, was recovered nearby, along with a white shirt, a smartwatch, and other items. The postmortem confirmed homicide, with wounds indicating a sharp object, possibly a dao (a local cutting tool), was used.

Initially, Sonam was reported missing, prompting widespread speculation and a multi-agency search across Meghalaya’s rugged terrain. However, on June 9, Meghalaya Police revealed that Sonam had surrendered at Nandganj Police Station in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, after contacting her family from a roadside dhaba. Meghalaya Director General of Police (DGP) Idashisha Nongrang stated that Sonam had orchestrated her husband’s murder, hiring three contract killers from Madhya Pradesh to execute the crime.

According to police sources, Sonam was allegedly involved in an extramarital affair with a man named Raj Kushwaha, who is suspected to be a key figure in the plot. A tourist guide, Albert Pde, provided a crucial lead, reporting that he saw the couple with three unidentified men on May 23 while climbing over 3,000 steps from Nongriat to Mawlakhiat. The arrested suspects, apprehended during overnight raids in Indore and Uttar Pradesh, confessed to the murder-for-hire scheme during interrogation.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma praised the police for the swift breakthrough, posting on X, “Within 7 days, a major breakthrough has been achieved by the #meghalayapolice in the Raja murder case … 3 assailants who are from Madhya Pradesh have been arrested, female has surrendered, and operation still on to catch 1 more assailant.”

The case has sparked outrage and skepticism, particularly from Sonam’s family. Her father, Devi Singh, vehemently denied the allegations, accusing Meghalaya Police of fabricating the case. “My daughter is innocent. They got married with the consent of both families.

Police teams from Meghalaya and Indore are currently in Ghazipur to escort Sonam back to Meghalaya, where they plan to recreate the crime scene. The ongoing investigation aims to uncover further details, including the motive behind the murder and the role of the remaining suspect. As the nation awaits answers, the tragic end to what was meant to be a joyous honeymoon has left both families and the public in shock.

Chronology of Events: