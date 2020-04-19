Meghalaya: MGU raises helping hand for the poor suffering due to lockdown

Shillong

The Chancellor of Mahatma Gandhi University ( MGU ) Meghalaya, Dr. Rajan Chopra alongwith the the entire staff of the University have come forward to provide food to daily wagers, homeless people and other people affected by the curfew imposed in North East India as he always support to the local population of Ri bhoi district in the state of Meghalaya.

This Corona Virus epidemic has given Mahatma Gandhi University a another chance to show our social responsibility and volunteer our service to the most needy section of the society by contributing in the form of Food distribution to the people who are completely dependent on the daily earning and this lockdown has put a fall back in their lives, said Dr Rajan.

Dr Rajan said that ” Volunteers reached out to people affected by the lockdown, especially daily wagers, and provided them food. On this morning too, food packets were provided in Mahatma Gandhi University Campus to the daily wages workers or the poor people who were working in the city and did not have lunch or dinner to have.

The volunteers have been taking necessary hygiene precautions by wearing face masks and using hand sanitizers during food distribution. Social Distancing was being strictly followed while the food distribution all the people were instructed to maintain the distance and sanitize their hand while receiving the food packets, said Dr Rajan.

Meanwhile, the Mahatma Gandhi University continues counseling to their students & staff also in this situation to make them positive and giving strength to maintain the positivity in their families too as this is the need of hour.