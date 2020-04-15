Meghalaya: Mahatma Gandhi University initiates online teaching

Shillong

Coronavirus after affect: Due to continuation of lockdown, Mahatma Gandhi University, Meghalaya, has taken the initiative to teach it’s student online, informed in a press release issued by Dr. Mohan Bhattacharyya, Vice-Chancellor of the Univeristy.

With the Coronavirus ( Covid-19 ) pandemic which is wrecking havoc around the globe ceaselessly, the whole world has come to a standstill. In such a grave situation that demands a complete lockdown, Mahatma Gandhi University, Meghalaya, keeping in mind the nationwide closure of educational institutions, has been making keen efforts to provide students online classes by using its own developed Learning Management System(LMS) & by using Zoom too.

Even UNESCO is providing all kinds of supports to countries in their earnest effort to mitigate the negative consequences of closure of educational institutions facilitating the continuity of education for all through e-learning system.

Mahatma Gandhi University, being a responsive institution to such a horrendous predicament, has been trying its best to offer e-learning to the students by adopting various methods. Following religiously the advice of University Grants Commission and MHRD, Govt. of India, the teachers are showing enthusiasm to provide education taking help from top diverse E-Learning Online education websites being popular in India.

Moreover, regular online classes being conducted by our teachers with the help of different digital equipments will definitely help the student community enormously not only completing the regular syllabus but also other creative activities and tasks that may enhance human values as a whole.

This shift of attitude of learning process from classroom based teacher-students relationship to technology based bond will surely be fruitful in the long run. A big kudos to the digital communication tools and platforms realizing humanity that education is a ceaseless process of human life and it is the right of each and every student to get quality education as being provided by Mahatma Gandhi University as well at this hard time.