Mega Health Mela Marks APSTS Golden Jubilee Celebrations in Khonsa

KHONSA- A Mega Health Mela-cum-Free Eye Screening Camp was organised at Nehru Stadium in Khonsa on Saturday as part of the second day of the Golden Jubilee celebrations marking 50 years of the Arunachal Pradesh State Transport Services (APSTS).

The programme was conducted by the Health Department under the aegis of the District Health Society (DHS), Tirap, and chaired by District Medical Officer (DMO) Dr. B. Ratan. The initiative aimed to provide a wide range of healthcare services under one roof and improve access to medical facilities for residents across the district.

The event was inspected by MLA-cum-Advisor to the Minister of Transport Mrs. Chakat Aboh, Zilla Parishad Chairperson Advocate John K. K. Matey, and Deputy Commissioner of Tirap Techu Aran, APCS (AG), who appreciated the efforts of the Health Department in extending healthcare services to the public.

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As part of the TB Mukt Bharat Abhiyan’s 100-Day Campaign, District TB Centre-cum-District AIDS Control Officer Dr. Jayanty Thingnok highlighted the department’s efforts towards tuberculosis elimination. A total of 48 individuals were screened for tuberculosis, while 45 individuals underwent Handheld Chest X-Ray examinations during the campaign.

The Non-Communicable Diseases (NCD) screening programme, led by Dr. K. Socia, DPO-cum-DSO, NCD and IDSP, covered 163 individuals. The screening identified 40 cases of hypertension and 17 cases of diabetes mellitus. Free medicines were also distributed to beneficiaries requiring treatment and follow-up care.

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AYUSH services were provided by Dr. F. Aran and Dr. Runcha Thinra, who conducted consultations and health assessments for 26 individuals. General health check-ups for members of the public were carried out by Dr. S. Sumpa.

The District AIDS Control Programme team conducted HIV and VDRL testing for 146 individuals. Health officials reported that all test results returned negative.

A major attraction of the event was the Free Eye Screening Camp, which recorded the highest public participation. A total of 310 individuals underwent comprehensive eye examinations. The screening detected 210 cases of refractive errors, 35 cataract cases, 25 cases of allergic conjunctivitis, 12 cases of blepharitis and seven cases of pterygium. Twenty-one individuals were found to have normal vision.

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To support corrective eye care, 170 beneficiaries were provided with spectacles free of cost based on their examination results.

Health officials said the Mega Health Mela served as an important platform for early detection of diseases, preventive healthcare awareness and community outreach. The event witnessed enthusiastic participation from residents across Tirap district and facilitated access to multiple healthcare services in a single location.

The successful conduct of the programme reflects the District Health Society’s continuing efforts to strengthen healthcare accessibility, promote preventive health practices and improve community health outcomes in Tirap district.