Arunachal

Meet Yanung Jamoh, ‘Adi Queen of Herbs’ from Arunachal Pradesh

Herbal Medicine Expert From Arunachal Who Preserved Traditional Healing Ways Of Adi Tribe

Last Updated: February 1, 2024
PASIGHAT- Arunachal Pradesh’s ‘Adi Queen of Herbs’ Yanung Jamoh Lego has been conferred the prestigious Padma Shri award on the eve of 75th Republic Day on Thursday.   The 58-year-old tribal herbal medicinal expert, who revived traditional healing system of the Adi tribe, is among 110 people from diverse fields chosen for Padma Shri.

Hailing from the Adi tribe in East Siang, Ms Lego is an herbal medicine expert who, despite challenges, has devoted her life to the revival of the lost traditional healing system of our state. May you continue your exceptional work. She revived the traditional system of treatment in the state particularly in the Siang belt.

Preserving age old traditions is not easy but it is not even impossible. Often, with rite of passage, things get filtered out in the process of creating the younger generations. It takes lot of effort and time to do so.

Yanung Jamoh has been doing it for the past three decades and has revived the traditional healing practices of the Adi community. The 58-year-old woman is a former deputy director in the state agriculture department.

“I have been treating patients for the last 30 years. I am very happy to be honoured with this prestigious award. At first, I could not believe it,” Lego told to media.

Lego said profit-making has never been her motive as she gets pleasure by helping patients at the herbal clinic she operates near here. The Adi community member also runs a YouTube channel on which she uploads videos on herbal medicine.

The Adi community people resides mainly in East Siang, Upper Siang, Siang and in parts of Lower Dibang Valley districts of the northeastern state

I dedicate this Award to the MOTHER NATURE & my late MOTHER ONGA & LT FATHER TABA JAMOH , Yanung said.

