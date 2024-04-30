Meet Tungam Riba, The First Female Bus Conductor in Arunachal Pradesh

ITANAGAR- Tungam Riba, daughter of Kentu Riba from Dari village in Leparada District, has become the first female bus conductor from Arunachal Pradesh. Her journey to breaking stereotypes and fostering self-reliance has captured the admiration of the nation.

With a Bachelor of Arts degree and employed as a contingent staff at Arunachal State University in Pasighat, her story serves as a beacon of inspiration for countless others.

Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu expressed his pride and extended heartfelt congratulations to Riba for her remarkable achievement, breaking stereotypes. He lauded her for inspiring feat and conveyed best wishes for her new journey.

Tungam Riba made the decision to defy expectations and follow her passion rather than waiting for a traditional career. She applied, with tenacity and endurance, for the bus conductor post at the Arunachal State University (AUS) in Pasighat, where she is currently employed as a contingent staff member.

Tungam is a symbol of bravery, tenacity, and the unbreakable spirit of women today—she is more than just a bus conductor. Her experience serves as a reminder that there are no obstacles or dreams too huge.