Arunachal

Media Fraternity Lauds State Govt for Landmark Arunachal Pradesh Print & Digital Media Advertisement Policy, 2025

Last Updated: 08/10/2025
ITANAGAR- The Arunachal Publishers and Broadcasters Guild (APBG) and the Arunachal Electronic and Digital Media Association (AEDMA) have jointly expressed their deep appreciation and gratitude to the State Government, led by  Chief Minister Pema Khandu, Minister for IPR Nyato Dukam, and Secretary IPR, along with the entire Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) team, for the formulation and adoption of the “Arunachal Pradesh Print & Digital Media Advertisement Policy, 2025.”

Also Read- Arunachal Cabinet at Miao Approves Major Reforms on Media Policy, Panchayat Empowerment, Hydro Power Projects, and Inclusive Education

The guilds also commended the government for enhancing advertisement rates for print media and introducing a dedicated digital media framework, addressing long-standing concerns highlighted by the media fraternity through multiple representations.

The new unified policy replaces the earlier 2018 and 2020 advertisement guidelines, creating a single-window system through which all government advertisements will now be routed exclusively via the DIPR.

This move aims to ensure judicious use of public funds, consistent messaging, and equitable opportunities for local media organizations.

Also Read- Three-Day National Conclave on “Weaving India Together” Concludes in New Delhi

APBG and AEDMA noted that the new policy will empower local media houses, promote Atmanirbhar Arunachal, and strengthen the bond between the government and the state’s communication networks.

The organizations termed this as a progressive step towards building a sustainable and responsible media environment in Arunachal Pradesh.

