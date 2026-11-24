PASIGHAT- A one-day workshop aimed at strengthening homestay services and exploring tourism opportunities in Mebo Sub-Division was held at the Mebo ADC Conference Hall on Tuesday, bringing together homestay owners, government officials and tourism stakeholders.

The workshop was organised by the Eco-Development Committee-cum-Community Surveillance and Monitoring Team (EDC/CSMT) in association with the Arunachal Pradesh Department of Tourism. It focused on promoting rural, wildlife and adventure tourism while creating livelihood opportunities for local communities, particularly unemployed youths.

Mebo Assistant Commissioner Oyam Saring attended the programme as chief guest, representing the Additional Deputy Commissioner. Monggu Banggo-I Zila Parishad member Bapiyang Tayeng was the guest of honour, while Mebo Banggo-I Zila Parishad member Amping Ratan attended as special guest.

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EDC/CSMT chairman Maksam Tayeng, who is also the honorary wildlife warden of East Siang district, and committee coordinator Okii Modi stressed the need for proper training and guidance to help unemployed youths explore tourism-related livelihood opportunities.

Citing destinations such as Mechuka, Anini, Tawang and Bomdila, they highlighted how tourism could generate employment and support local economies.

District Tourism Officer, East Siang, Leena Perme advised homestay owners to provide comfortable, homely and hospitable accommodation for visitors. She also encouraged unemployed youths to explore tourism-based activities, including working as tour guides and wildlife guides.

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Jiten Pait of Tsering Homestay, Oyan, who conducted the training session, urged homestay owners to improve service quality across the district. He also emphasised the importance of preserving the traditional character of homestays, observing that many establishments were increasingly operating like hotels.

Olen Megu Damin, manager of the Eco-Clean Mebo Mission and a homestay owner, said Mebo had the potential to develop a distinct tourism identity by promoting rural experiences, wildlife attractions and adventure activities.

Highlighting specific tourism opportunities, Bapiyang Tayeng suggested promoting Mebo’s black rice along the lines of Dambuk’s Orange Festival, which could help showcase local agricultural products and attract visitors.

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Amping Ratan proposed conserving two birdwatching sites in the hills near Mebo town and developing them as tourist attractions. She noted that birds locally known as Kiiying (green pigeon) and Liilut were found in abundance at these locations.

Addressing the gathering, Oyam Saring assured that the Mebo administration would continue to support initiatives aimed at promoting rural, wildlife and adventure tourism. She observed that the subdivision was gradually emerging as a tourism destination and urged organisations and stakeholders to continue working collectively with the government to sustain its development.

The workshop highlighted the need to combine improved hospitality services, local cultural and agricultural attractions, and nature-based tourism to create sustainable livelihood opportunities for the people of Mebo.