Mebo Sends First Consignment of Pineapples and Lemons to Sikkim

PASIGHAT ( By Maksam Tayeng ) In a significant step towards strengthening agricultural trade and creating new market opportunities for farmers, the first consignment of pineapples and lemons from the 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency in Arunachal Pradesh was flagged off for Sikkim on Tuesday.

The truck carrying the produce was flagged off by Talem Taboh, Advisor to the Minister for Agriculture, Horticulture and Allied Sectors, at a ceremony held at the Mebo Inspection Bungalow in East Siang district.

The event was attended by Pasighat East MLA Tapi Darang, Mariyang-Geku MLA Oni Panyang, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Mebo Nancy Yirang, East Siang ZPC Ruth Tabing Boko, ZPMs from Mebo Banggo-I & II and Monggu Banggo-I & II, along with government officials, farmers and panchayat leaders.

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The initiative follows a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed between the 39th Mebo Assembly Constituency of Arunachal Pradesh and the 14th Temi-Namphing Assembly Constituency of Sikkim during the First International Agro-Tourism Festival held in South Sikkim from June 13 to 15, 2026.

The three-year agreement, signed by Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng and Temi-Namphing MLA Bedu Singh Panth, aims to promote cooperation in tourism, agriculture, cultural exchange, environmental conservation, skill development and sustainable community development. Under the agreement, the two constituencies have been designated as sister constituencies.

The dispatch of the first truckload of locally grown pineapples and lemons marks the initial implementation of the partnership and is expected to provide farmers in Mebo with improved access to external markets.

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Addressing the gathering, MLA Oken Tayeng said the initiative was driven by the need to convert opportunities into practical outcomes that directly benefit farmers. He described Mebo pineapples as among the finest in quality and expressed confidence that, with better market access, both Mebo pineapples and lemons could gain wider recognition.

Tayeng also highlighted the potential collaboration with Supreme Sikkim, an organic food processing company, stating that value addition through processing could generate better returns for farmers while creating employment opportunities in the region.

He noted that stable market linkages and appropriate pricing would enable farmers to sell their produce without worrying about unsold stocks. Tayeng also appealed to neighbouring constituencies to join similar initiatives aimed at promoting commercial cultivation of local fruits and vegetables.

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Speaking on the occasion, Talem Taboh underscored the importance of commercial agriculture in improving rural livelihoods and strengthening the state’s agricultural economy. He praised the quality of fruits and vegetables produced in Mebo and Pasighat and assured continued support for initiatives that enhance market access for farmers.

The programme also paid tribute to the late District Horticulture Officer Ayi Remi Ering. A one-minute silence was observed in her memory, with Tayeng acknowledging her contributions to the horticulture sector and expressing condolences over her untimely demise.

The initiative is expected to serve as a model for inter-state agricultural cooperation by connecting farmers with new markets while promoting sustainable rural economic development.