Arunachal

May Day celebration: LS DC urges workers to avail insurance facilities

The DC said this while attending the May Day celebration organized by the All Arunachal Pradesh Labour Union (AAPLU) Lower Subansiri District unit here today.

ZIRO-  Lower Subansiri Deputy Commissioner Bamin Nime advised the laborers and other construction workers to avail social security insurance facilities designed by Govt. for their benefits.

The DC said this while attending the May Day celebration organized by the All Arunachal Pradesh Labour Union (AAPLU) Lower Subansiri District unit here today.

Informing that several LIC insurance policies with very low premiums of Rs 40 and 250 per month were available under Jeevan Suraksha policy, Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojna (BMSBY) and Atal Pension Yojna which were affordable to the working class, DC Nime said these insurance policies would provide immediate financial benefits to workers in case of deaths and accidents while in the line of duty.

Further informing that Lower Subansiri Labour and Employment department had recently distributed more than Rs 7 lakhs to children of laborers and workers for their higher studies, the DC appealed them to practice dignity of labour and cooperate with District Administration in proper garbage management at the District Hq. ‘Several CCTV cameras have been now installed at key public places at the Dist.Hq. and garbage litterers will be penalized accordingly’, he informed.

AAPLU Lower Subansiri District unit president Rubu Taka, APB & OCWWB registration officer Tage Tupe and Apatani Students Union general secretary Pura Nado also spoke on the occasion.

Around 100 labourers and other construction workers from the District were also distributed awareness kits on the occasion.

