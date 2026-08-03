Massive Siang River Erosion Damages WRC Fields in Borguli Village

PASIGHAT- A team of district administration and Water Resources Department (WRD) officials on Monday visited the flood-affected Wet Rice Cultivation (WRC) fields at Borguli village under Mebo Sub-Division to assess the extensive damage caused by severe riverbank erosion along the Siang River.

According to Er. Bani Langkam, Assistant Engineer, WRD Mebo Sub-Division, continuous monsoon flooding has resulted in nearly 600 metres of riverbank erosion, washing away an estimated 10,800 square metres of agricultural land as of August 3, 2026. The erosion has posed a serious threat to WRC fields, which serve as the primary source of livelihood for many farming families in the area.

The assessment team was led by Ms. Pebika Lego, DC i/c and ADC (HQ), Pasighat, and included ADC Mebo Mrs. Nancy Yirang, CO Namsing Mrs. Toimi Tagi, Er. Bani Langkam, Borguli Gaon Burah Nogen Yirang, other public representatives and local villagers.

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During the inspection, officials assessed the extent of the damage and informed residents that a detailed assessment report, along with proposals for long-term flood mitigation measures, would be prepared and submitted to the appropriate authorities.

Meanwhile, Mebo MLA Oken Tayeng, who had directed officials to inspect the flood-affected areas, urged the State Government to take immediate steps to address the recurring flood and erosion problems along the Siang River.

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He said villages including Borguli, Seram, Namsing, Mer, Gadum and Sigar suffer extensive losses every year due to floods, leading to the erosion of hundreds of hectares of agricultural and residential land.

Calling for a long-term solution, the MLA stressed the need to construct a permanent flood protection embankment along the Siang River from Sigar village to Mer village. He said the project would require support from both the State and Central Governments to protect the lives, livelihoods and farmlands of people living in the Lower Mebo and Monggu Banggo areas.