Massive Fire in Lucknow’s Aliganj Kills 15, Probe Ordered into Safety Lapses

LUCKNOW- At least 15 people were killed and several others injured after a massive fire engulfed a three-storey commercial building in the Aliganj area of Lucknow on Monday afternoon, triggering one of the deadliest urban fire tragedies in Uttar Pradesh in recent years. The victims were reported to be mostly young students and trainees present inside the building at the time of the incident.

The blaze broke out around 3 pm in a commercial complex located on Usha Mehta Marg in Aliganj. The building reportedly housed a coaching centre, an animation training institute, a gaming zone and a pet clinic. Thick smoke rapidly engulfed the premises, trapping dozens of people inside and sparking panic among students and staff.

Eyewitnesses described chaotic scenes as several occupants attempted to escape through windows and balconies. Videos circulating in Social media, showing some people jumped from upper floors to save themselves from the advancing flames and smoke. Rescue teams later used ladders and accessed the building through adjoining structures to evacuate those trapped inside.

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According to officials, 14 fire tenders, including a hydraulic platform vehicle, were deployed to contain the blaze. Firefighters, police personnel, district administration officials and emergency medical teams carried out a large-scale rescue and evacuation operation that continued for several hours. Dense smoke inside the building forced rescue teams to break through walls and create alternate access points to search for survivors.

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, who visited the site, confirmed the deaths and said the government’s immediate priority was providing the best possible medical treatment to the injured. He stated that search operations had been completed and that authorities would determine the cause of the fire through a detailed inquiry. Pathak also announced that a high-level investigation had been ordered into the incident.

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Senior district administration officials, including the District Magistrate, Police Commissioner and other senior officers, remained at the scene to supervise rescue and relief efforts. Emergency teams shifted the injured to the King George’s Medical University (KGMU) Trauma Centre and other hospitals for treatment. Officials said several victims suffered injuries while attempting to escape the building.

Reacting to the tragedy, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath cut short his official visit to Aligarh and returned to Lucknow to personally monitor the situation. Expressing grief over the loss of lives, the Chief Minister described the incident as “extremely tragic and heart-rending.” He directed the Director General of Police and the Additional Chief Secretary (Home) to immediately reach the site, oversee rescue operations and submit a detailed report. He also ordered a thorough investigation into the cause of the fire and any possible violations of safety norms.

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed condolences to the families of the victims and announced an ex gratia payment of ₹2 lakh from the Prime Minister’s National Relief Fund (PMNRF) for the next of kin of each deceased. The injured will receive ₹50,000 each as financial assistance.

While the exact cause of the fire remains under investigation, the tragedy has renewed concerns over fire safety compliance in educational and commercial establishments operating in densely populated urban areas. Authorities are expected to examine whether the building adhered to mandatory fire safety regulations and whether any negligence contributed to the scale of the disaster.