Massive Fire Hits Lakshmi Narayan Mahayagna In Ayodhya; No Casualties Reported

AYODHYA- A massive fire broke out on Friday at the site of the Lakshmi Narayan Mahayagna at Rajghat in Ayodhya, destroying the temporary event infrastructure and raising concerns over safety arrangements at large religious gatherings.

The blaze erupted in the late afternoon, shortly after the day’s concluding rituals at the Rajghat grounds, located around 800 metres from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Mandir. Eyewitnesses reported that the fire spread rapidly through the sprawling pandal, which was constructed using dry wooden materials and decorative elements.

Within minutes, flames engulfed the site, including the 1,251 havan kunds prepared for the ritual. Thick plumes of black smoke were visible from across the Sarayu River, prompting alarm among residents and devotees.

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Fire tenders and disaster response teams reached the site within approximately ten minutes of the incident. Security personnel cordoned off the area and initiated evacuation procedures, directing thousands of attendees toward safer zones along the riverfront.

According to district officials, the evacuation process was prioritised as soon as the fire was detected. “Most of the crowd had already begun moving toward exit gates when the flames were first noticed,” an official said, adding that timely action helped prevent the fire from spreading to nearby permanent structures or residential areas.

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Preliminary reports from the Chief Medical Officer’s office indicated that no fatalities or serious injuries were recorded. A small number of individuals received on-site medical attention for minor smoke inhalation and injuries sustained during the evacuation.

While the destruction of the Mahayagna site represents a significant setback for organisers, authorities confirmed that the damage was limited to temporary installations. The structural integrity of nearby buildings remained unaffected.

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The cause of the fire is yet to be determined. Officials are examining possibilities including an electrical short circuit in the lighting system or residual embers from ritual fires.

The Ayodhya administration has urged pilgrims to remain calm and adhere to designated movement routes, particularly for evening Aarti at the Sarayu ghats. Officials have stated that the situation is under control and that regular temple activities, including darshan, will continue as scheduled.