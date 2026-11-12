Massive Fire Guts Around 25 Houses in Parsi-Parlo; Mother and Three Children Reportedly Missing

PARSI-PARLO ( Kurung Kumey ) – A massive fire broke out in the early hours of Thursday in Parsi-Parlo Circle under Kurung Kumey district, reducing approximately 25 houses, including four shops, to ashes.

According to preliminary reports, the blaze erupted around 2:00 AM. The Officer-in-Charge (OC) of Parsi-Parlo Police Station stated that the fire is suspected to have originated from a local kitchen. The exact cause is yet to be officially confirmed, and a detailed investigation is underway.

The fire caused extensive damage to residential properties and commercial establishments, leaving several families affected and potentially homeless. Local residents described scenes of panic as flames rapidly spread through the closely built structures in the remote township.

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Tragically, a mother and her three children are reportedly missing. Their whereabouts remain unknown, and search operations are ongoing. The incident has plunged the township into deep grief, with affected families left in distress.

“We woke up to thick smoke and people screaming. By the time we reached the spot, many houses were already fully engulfed. There was little we could do with the limited resources available here,” said a local resident who witnessed the blaze.

Another villager added, “Four lives are feared lost and so many homes are gone. We need immediate relief and answers. Remote areas like ours often face delayed response during emergencies.”

Public voices on social media have raised strong questions about accountability. One post stated: “Who is responsible for the loss of four precious lives and the destruction of 25 houses in Parsi-Parlo? Such a tragedy demands more than condolences and temporary relief. The government must take responsibility for ensuring public safety, strengthening emergency response systems, providing adequate firefighting facilities, and protecting people living in remote areas.”

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The post further called for a transparent investigation, fixing of accountability if negligence is found, and proper compensation and rehabilitation for every affected family.

District authorities and the state government are expected to assess the full extent of the damage and arrange relief measures. Further official updates on the missing family members, the cause of the fire, and assistance for the displaced families are awaited.