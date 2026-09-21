Mass Social Service Held Across Keyi Panyor Ahead of ZFM 2026﻿

YACHULI- The District Administration of Keyi Panyor has intensified its cleanliness and public awareness drive along the NH-13 corridor leading towards Ziro Valley, ahead of the Ziro Festival of Music (ZFM) 2026, scheduled from September 24 to 27.

The initiative is aimed at preparing the district for increased movement of visitors during the festival, with tourists, foreign nationals and VIPs expected to travel through Potin, Yazali, Yachuli and Joram in Keyi Panyor. The administration said the objective is to ensure that the district provides a clean, safe and welcoming gateway to Ziro Valley.

As part of the campaign, a Mass Social Service was conducted on September 21 covering markets and adjoining areas of Potin, Yazali, Yachuli and Joram. The programme was organised in convergence with the Swachhata Hi Seva 2026 campaign.

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Er. Tai Kalley, Executive Engineer, UD, and Er. Smith Taba, Assistant Engineer, UD, Department of Urban Affairs, Yachuli, along with their team, carried out garbage collection and disposal along the NH-13 stretch from Anya Gate, Potin, connecting Keyi Panyor with Papum Pare, to Anya Gate, Joram, connecting the district with Lower Subansiri.

The cleanliness drive also saw participation from Market Welfare Committees, shopkeepers and PRI members, indicating community involvement in maintaining public spaces and the appearance of the NH-13 corridor.

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The District Administration has appealed to business establishments, market committees, local communities, PRI members and the general public to continue supporting the “Swachhata Hi Seva” initiative.

The administration said collective participation would be important to maintain Keyi Panyor as a clean, safe and welcoming gateway for visitors travelling towards Ziro during the 2026 festival.