Itanagar

Mass Joining Strengthens Congress in Arunachal Pradesh, Rahul Gandhi’s Yatra Inspires Momentum Beyond Bihar

Last Updated: 25/08/2025
2 minutes read
ITANAGAR-  The Congress Party in Arunachal Pradesh received a significant boost on Monday with the mass joining of prominent political and social leaders from across the state. At a program held at the APCC Headquarters, Rajiv Gandhi Bhawan in Itanagar, leaders from BJP, AAP, and other political parties  formally embraced the Congress, signaling what party workers described as the beginning of a “new wave of confidence” in the state unit.

Welcoming them, APCC President Bosiram Siram declared the event “a collective pledge to truth, justice, democracy, and people’s welfare,” while urging party cadres to resist “Ayaram-Gayaram” politics and work with discipline, sacrifice, and unity.

The joining comes at a crucial time for the Congress in the Northeast, where defections in recent years have weakened its organizational base. Monday’s development, however, was viewed by many insiders as a revival of faith in Congress’ principles and leadership.

Ripple Effect of the Yatra

Significantly, the Arunachal event coincides with Rahul Gandhi’s ongoing ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’ in Bihar, which has been drawing unprecedented crowds. Though geographically distant, the timing of the mass joining was not lost on observers.

Party leaders in Itanagar openly acknowledged that Rahul Gandhi’s message—defending voter rights, transparency in elections, and the sanctity of democracy—has struck a chord even in the Northeast. “What we are seeing in Arunachal is connected to the larger movement Rahul Gandhi has ignited,” one Congress worker said after the ceremony.

Analysts suggest that the combination of Rahul Gandhi’s high-voltage Yatra in Bihar and the sudden revival of Congress in a border state like Arunachal Pradesh may indicate a growing national narrative of resurgence.

 “If we stand united and sincere, no force can weaken us, no propaganda can mislead us, and no division can break us.” Said APCC president Bosiram Siram.

Meanwhile, it is clearly visible that  the Voter Adhikar Yatra may have begun in Bihar, but its impact is being felt in states like Arunachal Pradesh—proving that the call to protect democracy and people’s rights is finding takers across India.

Leaders Who Joined Congress Today: 

  • Gollo Tallang – State Secretary (Org), AAP
  • Riya Papu – AAP leader, Kurung Kumey District
  • Tarh Nib – AAP leader, Kurung Kumey District
  • Tahan Mibang – Former MLA candidate, 32nd Rumgong
  • Dungli Gollo – Former MLA candidate, Pakke Kesang & Advocate, Guwahati High Court
  • Bandey Mili – Former MP candidate, Eastern Arunachal & BJP worker, Anini
  • Gokia Ajay – Active BJP worker, 13th Itanagar
  • Mepe Ete – Former President, Galo Welfare Society & Advocate, Guwahati High Court
  • Jambey Tsering – Practicing Advocate, Guwahati High Court, Itanagar
  • Chau Ambika Enling – Former State Executive Member of BJP, Namsai District

