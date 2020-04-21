MASK FOR ALL, Capital Police is in action to enforce it and fight against coronavirus

Itanagar

MASK FOR ALL– Capital police seen in Action on street of Itanagar to strictly enforcement of the compulsory wearing of masks to fight Coronavirus. Taking stringent action, including imposition of fines, against the violators.

The Capitol Police on Tuesday registered a total of 133 total traffic violations and collected a cumulative amount of Rs 17400 from violators for defying the lockdown order, Capital, SP, Tumme Amo said.

The SP informed that in Itanagar, a total of 83 violators were detected and levied fines totaling Rs 12440, while an amount of Rs 5000 was collected from at least 50 offenders in Nirjuli.

” Naharlagun and Banderdawa area did not register any case of flouting the nationwide lockdown order, the SP added.

However majority of the fines are recovered for not wearing of mask which is mandatory made by the state government and it is in the greater interest and safety of the general masses.

Capital police will launched the movement in the entire capital region and will penalized all those who are found without mask in the public place. Amo added.

Meanwhile, OC, Itanagar, who was leading the police team at Bank Tinali, Akashdeep- Ganga Naka point said the capital police are putting every effort to convince citizens to wear masks while going outside their homes.

Earlier District Administration of Capital complex in an order made wearing of face masks compulsory while stepping outside homes , and anybody found violating the orders will face action as per law.

Watch Video

However, the OC confirmed that most people were seen wearing masks following the DA order.

Reminding that the carelessness of one person could endanger the lives of many people, he appealed to citizens to wear face-masks in public places when they step out of their houses.

SDO cum incident Commandeer at Banderdewa and EAC cum Incident commander at Hollongi while informed that they will also emphasis all the commuters who come to chekcgate to wear mask. Wearing of mask will be compulsory and it will strictly implemented including all those who are on duty.