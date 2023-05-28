Mann Ki Baat: NIT Arunachal student Gyamar Nyokum share experiences with PM Modi

ITANAGAR- In the 101th episode of ‘Mann Ki Baat’ programme on Sunday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Gyamar Nyokum, a first year Mechanical engineering student of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Jote in Papum Pare district of Arunachal Pradesh.

Gyamar Nyokum, a native of Nyapin in Kurung Kumey district, had participated in the Yuva Sangam initiative, aimed at introducing new cultures between the people of two states. Under Yuva Sangam, an initiative of Union Ministry of Education, Nyokum had visited Rajasthan.

Nyokum informed PM Modi that he learned about Yuva Sangam through his institute and subsequently searched for information about it on the Internet. He travelled to Rajasthan through Yuva Sangam and discovered the rich culture of the state.

“It was my first time visiting a place outside of Arunachal Pradesh. I learned about the vibrant culture of Rajasthan, which I had never known before,” Nyokum shared with PM Modi. In response, PM Modi informed Nyokum that many soldiers posted at the Arunachal Pradesh border are from Rajasthan and suggested that Gyamar would feel happy when he meets them.

PM Modi then requested Nyokum to write a blog about his journey, detailing how he learned about new cultures and experienced the heritage of Rajasthan.