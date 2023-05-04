Manipur Violence: State Govt issues shoot-at-sight order

Manipur Violence: Manipur government on May 4 issued shoot-at-sight order in “extreme cases” to contain spiralling violence in the State which has displaced over 9,000 people from their villages.

The ‘shoot-at-sight’ order issued on May 4 by the Governor of the north-eastern State said all Magistrates could issue the order when persuasion, warning and reasonable force “have been exhausted and the situation could not be controlled”.

Manipur Violence: Curfew imposed, Mobile Internet suspended

The notification signed by the Commissioner (Home) of the State Government was issued under provisions of the criminal procedure code 1973.

This came after the Manipur government imposed a curfew in most of the districts and suspended mobile internet services in the entire state for five days with immediate effect from Tuesday after the mass rally organised by the All Tribal Students’ Union Manipur (ATSUM) turned violent.

The tribal group was protesting against the demand for inclusion of the state’s Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribe (ST) category, following an April 19 Manipur High Court directive. The development has reopened an old ethnic faultline in the state between the plain-dwelling Meitei community and the hill tribes.

So far, 9,000 people were rescued by the forces from the violence-hit areas, and given shelter, the spokesperson said, adding that more people are being shifted to safer places.

The spokesperson said that some 5,000 people have been shifted to safe homes in Churachandpur, another 2,000 people were similarly evacuated in Imphal Valley, and 2,000 people in the border town of Moreh in Tenugopal district.

The Army and Assam Rifles were requisitioned last night, and along with the State police, the forces arrested the violence by the morning, the spokesperson said.

“Flag marches are being conducted to keep the situation under control,” he said.