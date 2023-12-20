Manipur Violence : Bodies of 87 Kuki Zo victims buried in Churachandpur

IMPHAL- The bodies of 87 Kuki Zo victims of ethnic violence were laid to rest in Manipur’s Churachandpur district headquarters on Wednesday, officials said.

Forty-one of the bodies were airlifted from different mortuaries in Imphal on December 14 while 46 were from Churachandpur district hospital, they said.

Thousands of people turned up to pay their final respects to the departed souls amid prohibitory orders.

A condolence service was organised at Tuibuong followed by the mass burial amid restrictions imposed under section 144 CrPC after a violent clash on Monday night over the burial left around 30 injured.

