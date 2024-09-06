Manipur: Two buildings damaged in Fresh bomb attack in Bishnupur

IMPHAL- Two buildings damaged in a fresh bomb attack by miscreants has been reported in Manipur’s Bishnupur district on Friday. Fortunately, no one was injured during the incident.

Reportedly, rockets were fired from the nearby hill areas of Churachandpur district towards the low-lying residential neighbourhood of Tronglaobi, which is around 45 kilometres from the state capital of Imphal.

According to police, the estimated range of the rockets was more than three kilometres. They further stated that the miscreants also fired several rounds from the hills towards Bishnupur district, prompting security forces to retaliate.

On Thursday night, Kumbi village, located a few kilometers from Tronglaobi, experienced heightened tension after multiple drones were spotted hovering less than 100 metres above the ground.

The Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) organized a massive human chain Statewide protest today. Expressing deep dissatisfaction with the government’s approach to resolving the ongoing conflicts in the region.

Markets were shut down, school and college students, as well as office employees, participated in the protest, forming human chains across various locations of Manipur.