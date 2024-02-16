Manipur: Mob attacked SP, DC Offices, Burnt Vehicles, 2killed, several injured in police firing

IMPHAL- At least two people were killed and a over two dozen injured in Manipur’s Churachandpur district, when security forces fired at a mob that attacked and ransacked SP, DC offices and also burnt several govt vehicles late on Thursday.

According to the information, about 400 protesters had surrounded the SP office. All of them were demanding the reinstatement of one head constable Siyamlal Paul. To control the situation, the Manipur government on Friday ordered suspension of internet services in the district for five days.

In fact, on February 14, a video of the head constable had surfaced in which he was seen with armed men who were Kuki militants. After this, Churachandpur SP Shivanand Surve took action and suspended the head constable.

Late night on 15 February, a crowd of about 400 people surrounded the SP office in protest against the action taken by the SP. The mob pelted stones at the office and also set fire to it. The protesters set several vehicles on fire parked in front of the SP office.

Rapid Action Force fired tear gas shell, and fired gun to control the protesters. At least two people died in this. It has been told that both the deceased were involved in the attack on the SP office.

Giving information about the incident of attack on SP office, Manipur Police said on social media platform X that a mob of 300-400 people tried to attack the CCP office. The crowd also pelted stones.

It is reported that the protesters also burnt a part of the Deputy Commissioner’s residence and also burnt some vehicles of the security forces, which were parked near the Mini Secretariat complex located at Tuibong in Churachandpur district.

On the other hand, the Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum called for a bandh in the district on Friday. The protesters are also demanding reinstatement of the head constable in service. ITLF has also warned Churachandpur district SP Shivanand Surve, who issued the suspension order of head constable Siyamlal Paul, to leave Churachandpur within the next 24 hours.

At the same time, thousands of women took to the streets and demonstrated in five districts of Imphal Valley in Manipur on Thursday afternoon in protest against the continuous attacks by armed men in the villages.

In a demonstration organized by civic body People’s Alliance for Peace and Progress Manipur, women in Singjamei, Kakwa and Heingang of Imphal raised slogans to protect the territorial and administrative integrity of Manipur, braving gun attacks by armed men targeting villagers. .

The protesting women also called for revocation of the ‘suspension of operations’ agreement signed between the Kuki militants and the central government.

Let us tell you that a 25-year-old village volunteer was killed and two others were injured in firing between two communities in Pukhao Shantipur of East Imphal district on Tuesday. In a separate incident in the district, an army officer was also injured by bullets.