Manipur: GoC Spear Corps visited Red Shield Division in Manipur

IMPHAL- Lieutenant General Abhijit S. Pendharkar, AVSM, YSM, General Officer Commanding Spear Corps, visited the Red Shield Division, Leimakhong, Manipur on 12-13 November 2024.

During his visit, the GOC visited Leimakhong Military Station, YKPI and Bishnupur to review the emerging Internal Security situation and operational preparedness.

The GOC held discussions on various contemporary issues with the GOC Red Sheild Division, Inspector General, IGAR (East), Deputy Inspector General, IGAR (South) and the Formation Commanders on the challenges of operating environment and road map for assisting the state in bringing peace and stability.

The GOC complimented all ranks of the formation for the high standards of professionalism, commitment, high morale, neutral and unbiased approach. The visit underscores commitment of Indian Army in addressing the evolving security dynamics in the state.