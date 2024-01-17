Manipur: Fresh violence erupts between security forces, Kuki militants in Moreh; commando dead

IMPHAL-Fresh violence has been reported between security forces and Kuki militants in Moreh town of in Tengnoupal district in Manipur on Wednesday morning, resulting in he death of a commando.

The incident was reported on the morning of 17th January, when militants attacked a vehicle of security forces in Moreh city of Manipur. In this attack, Wangkhem Somarjit, a soldier of the Indian Reserve Battalion attached to the State Police Commando, died due to bullet injury and one soldier was injured. Somarjit was a resident of Malom in West Imphal. The attackers are said to be from the Kuki community.

Manipur Police has said that there were encounters between security forces and militants at three different places in Moreh on Wednesday morning. Militants threw bombs and opened fire at a security post near Moreh SBI. The militants also fired shells at a temporary commando post, damaging several vehicles parked nearby.

Let us tell you that in October 2023, Anand Singh, who was the SDPO of Moreh, was murdered. On January 15, the Special CDO team of Manipur Police had arrested two suspects in this case, namely Philip Khongsai and Hemokholal Mate. Local people are protesting against his arrest. Due to this the security forces were attacked today.

Police have further informed that both the arrested accused were produced before the Judicial Magistrate and sent to 9 days police custody. One pistol, one Chinese hand grenade, ten live rounds and ten detonators were seized from them. Local people protested in front of Moreh police station demanding the release of these two.

Kuki Inpi Tengnoupal, Churachandpur district-based Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum and Kangpokpi district-based Committee on Tribal Unity have protested against the arrest of the two. Everyone says that both of them have no connection with the murder of SDPO Anand Singh.