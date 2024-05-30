ADVERTISEMENT
North East

Manipur Floods: Three killed, thousand affected, Troops engaged in rescue operations

A new born Baby is evacuated during flash floods hit Manipur on 27th May, 2024.

Last Updated: May 30, 2024
1 minute read
IMPHAL-  Three people died while thousands were affected due to floods caused by heavy rains in Imphal Valley of Manipur. Officials gave this information on Thursday.

A 34-year-old man died and three others were injured in a landslide caused by heavy rains on Thonglang Road in Senapati district on Wednesday. An 83-year-old woman drowned in the Senapati river, officials said.

A 75-year-old man in Imphal died of electrocution after getting in contact with an electricity pole during the rains on Wednesday.

A new born Baby is evacuated during flash floods hit Manipur on 27th May, 2024. According to reports, the baby was rescued from Little Clinic, a private healthcare center in the Nagaram area.

Swelling in the Imphal river inundated several areas and water entered hundreds of houses in the Imphal valley, resulting in people taking shelter in nearby community buildings.

“Many areas in Hingang and Khurai assembly constituencies in Imphal East district have been badly affected, with floodwater reaching chest level in many parts.” An NDRF team is engaged in rescue operations.

Expressing concern over the floods, Chief Minister N Biren Singh said, “Several people and livestock have been affected due to breaches in river banks in several areas. All concerned authorities, including state government officials, security and NDRF personnel and local volunteers are working tirelessly to provide assistance.”

Meanwhile, the Irang Bailey bridge on NH 37, connecting Imphal and Silchar, collapsed at Taobam village in Noney district, disrupting road communication, officials said.

The Imphal East district SP office said in a statement, “Many places have been inundated due to incessant rains during the last few days. The police department along with other agencies is helping in rescuing the stranded people. The public is appealed not to obstruct rescue operations by coming out in large numbers and crowding the place.”

