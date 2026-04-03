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Manipur Doctor Heroically Saves 21-Year-Old Passenger Mid-Air on Tokyo-Delhi Flight

A Manipur-based doctor saved a passenger mid-air on an Air India Tokyo-Delhi flight, stabilising the patient and preventing an emergency landing.

Last Updated: 03/04/2026
1 minute read
Manipur Doctor Heroically Saves 21-Year-Old Passenger Mid-Air on Tokyo-Delhi Flight

IMPHAL-  In a remarkable display of skill and compassion, Dr. Loni Lirina, a Critical Care Physician from Senapati District, Manipur, saved the life of a young woman passenger during a medical emergency onboard an Air India flight.

The incident occurred on February 28, 2026, nearly eight hours into Air India Flight AI-357 from Tokyo to Delhi. A 21-year-old woman suddenly developed severe chest pain and breathlessness.

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Her condition was critical — she had a heart rate of around 160 beats per minute, low blood pressure, and oxygen saturation levels dropping to about 80%.

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Dr. Loni Liriina, who was traveling as a passenger, immediately stepped forward and provided urgent medical assistance. She administered oxygen support, nebulisation, and necessary medications available onboard.

Within approximately 30 minutes, the passenger’s condition stabilized, allowing the flight to continue safely to New Delhi without an emergency landing.

The young woman was reported to be in stable condition upon arrival. Speaking about the incident, Dr. Liriina said:

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“By the grace of God, this is a situation we deal with on a daily basis in my workplace. We used the medicines available on board, and everything went smoothly. The flight was able to continue to its destination.”

Her timely intervention and clinical excellence have earned widespread praise. Social media users hailed her as a real-life hero, with many commending her professionalism and dedication.

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Last Updated: 03/04/2026
1 minute read
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