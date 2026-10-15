Manipur: 78 BSF Personnel Fall Ill After Breakfast at Temporary Camp in Imphal West

IMPHAL ( Manipur )- At least 78 personnel of the Border Security Force’s (BSF) 58th Battalion, including three civilian drivers, were hospitalised at the Regional Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS) in Imphal on October 14–15 following a suspected mass food poisoning incident.

The personnel reportedly developed repeated vomiting and nausea after eating breakfast at a temporary accommodation in the Lamshang area of Imphal West district. The affected group belonged to Delta Company (D Company) of the battalion and had recently arrived in Imphal.

According to initial reports, the personnel were brought to RIMS in batches after developing symptoms around breakfast time. Accounts differed on the exact meal consumed, describing it as either puri and sabji or aloo paratha.

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All patients reported stable

RIMS Superintendent-in-Charge Dr. M. Rameswar Singh told the media that an entire company of the battalion had been brought to the hospital after personnel began vomiting following breakfast.

“None of the cases is serious at present,” he said.

Medical teams provided emergency treatment, including fluids to address dehydration caused by repeated vomiting, along with medication to manage the symptoms.

Hospital officials reported that all affected personnel were in stable condition and responding to treatment. Some were expected to be discharged after a few hours, while others could remain under observation depending on their recovery.

Although the incident was clinically described as mass food poisoning, the precise cause had not been established at the time of the initial medical assessment.

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Food samples sent for laboratory testing

Officials from the Manipur State Food Safety Department and a team from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme visited the site where the food had been prepared.

They collected food samples and sent them for laboratory analysis to investigate the suspected contamination.

The test results are expected to help determine whether the illness was linked to contaminated food or another cause. Until the findings are available, the specific source of the incident remains unconfirmed.

The investigation is an important step in identifying any food safety lapses and determining whether preventive measures are needed at the temporary accommodation.

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Manipur leaders express concern

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam visited RIMS to enquire about the condition of the affected personnel.

The Chief Minister of Manipur also expressed concern over the incident involving members of D Company of the 58th Battalion BSF and wished them a speedy recovery.

The affected personnel were reportedly staying at a temporary shelter in the Lamshang area, under the jurisdiction of Lamsang Police Station. Initial accounts differed regarding their place of origin, with references to Dimapur and locations in Chhattisgarh, including Raipur.

At the time of initial reporting, no detailed public statement from BSF authorities had been widely reported.

Investigation continues

The immediate priority remains the recovery of the affected personnel and the completion of laboratory tests to establish the cause of the illness.

The findings could clarify whether the incident resulted from food contamination and what measures may be necessary to prevent similar occurrences.

Authorities have yet to confirm the precise source of the suspected contamination. Further updates are expected following the test results and the full recovery of the personnel.