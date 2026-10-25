Manipur: 17 Arrested for Impersonating SoO Cadres at Sinai Camp; Huge Arms Seized

IMPHAL- Seventeen individuals were arrested for allegedly impersonating registered cadres of armed groups covered under the Suspension of Operations (SoO) arrangement after a joint security team recovered 24 firearms and a large quantity of ammunition and combat equipment during a verification exercise at Sinai Camp in Manipur’s Kangpokpi district on October 23.

According to an official statement from Manipur Police, the operation involved state police personnel, the Central Reserve Police Force’s Quick Action Team (QAT) and the Commando Battalion for Resolute Action (CoBRA).

Sinai Camp, also known as Mt. Sinai Camp, is associated with the Kuki National Organisation (KNO) and its armed wings, the Kuki National Army (KNA) and the Kuki Liberation Army (KLA).

During the verification exercise, security personnel allegedly found that 17 individuals were using false identities to pose as registered cadres. Eight were reportedly impersonating KNA cadres, while nine were posing as KLA cadres. All 17 were arrested at the site.

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24 firearms and ammunition recovered

The operation resulted in the recovery of 24 firearms, 38 magazines, thousands of rounds of ammunition of various calibres, wireless communication sets and other combat equipment.

The recovered weapons reportedly included AK-series rifles, G3 rifles, Colt AR-15 rifles, a self-loading rifle (SLR) and Lathode guns. Some accounts also referred to the recovery of explosives, including Pompi bombs and tube-launching bombs.

An FIR was registered at Yaingangpokpi Police Station under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), the Arms Act, the Indian Wireless Telegraphy Act and the Explosive Substances Act.

Investigators are examining the circumstances under which the individuals allegedly obtained access to the camp, the identities they used and the possession and control of the recovered weapons and equipment.

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Discrepancy in registered cadre presence under scrutiny

Security sources indicated that Sinai Camp was designated to accommodate approximately 150–159 registered cadres belonging to the KNA and KLA. However, only one registered cadre was reportedly present alongside the 17 individuals during the verification exercise.

Explanations for the absence of the remaining registered cadres, including claims that some had returned home or moved elsewhere, are being verified.

The investigation is also expected to examine the possible involvement of camp functionaries and whether the circumstances point to violations of the ground rules governing designated SoO camps.

Security forces have taken control of Sinai Camp. Sources have also indicated that authorities may conduct verification exercises at other designated SoO camps across Manipur to establish whether registered cadres are present and whether camp rules are being followed.

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Operation follows heightened security concerns

The operation came amid intensified security measures following the October 19 killing of three Meitei civilians near Nongshum in the Imphal East–Kangpokpi belt, according to the supplied account.

It also comes against the backdrop of the SoO agreement with Kuki groups operating under the KNO and United People’s Front (UPF), which expired on September 4, 2026, and had not been extended as of the reported developments.

Manipur Home Minister Govindas Konthoujam had earlier stated that the agreement was no longer in force and that security operations would continue without exemptions for any faction.

The latest operation places renewed focus on the verification of designated camps, the identification of authorised cadres and the monitoring of weapons held at such locations.

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Investigation continues

The 17 arrested individuals remain in police custody, according to the supplied report. Further investigation is focused on the alleged impersonation, the origin and control of the recovered arms, and any possible violations involving camp management.

The case could also lead to wider scrutiny of other designated camps, although the extent and timing of any further verification exercises remain to be confirmed.

The operation underscores the security challenges facing Manipur as authorities investigate alleged irregularities at a designated camp amid continuing tensions and uncertainty surrounding the SoO arrangement.