Crime

Man arrested from Guwahati, for duping Arunachal resident of Rs 92 lakh

The SP said the accused was arrested in a coordinated effort with Assam Police on Thursday evening.

Last Updated: October 5, 2024
1 minute read
ITANAGAR-  One person has been arrested from Guwahati for allegedly duping an Arunachal Pradesh resident of Rs 92 lakh on the pretext of installing mobile towers, police said.

The accused, identified as Dheeraj Pao, posed as a representative of M/s Rhodus Estates Private Limited and lured one Jumda Padu into a non-existent project for the installation of mobile towers in Arunachal Pradesh, Capital Superintendent of Police Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

He said the accused, despite collecting Rs 92 lakh under false pretence, neither fulfilled his promises nor returned the funds, and was evading all communication.

After a thorough investigation and intelligence gathering, a police team traced Pao to his residence in Guwahati, Singh said.

The SP said the accused was arrested in a coordinated effort with Assam Police on Thursday evening.

