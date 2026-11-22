PASIGHAT- The three-day 8th Arunachal Literature Festival (ALF) 2026 concluded in Pasighat on Sunday with poetry recitations by noted writers Mamang Dai and Kaling Borang, a book launch and the felicitation of Arunachal Pradesh University (APU) for hosting the eighth edition of the literary event.

The valedictory ceremony brought the festival to a close in the presence of Padma Shri awardee Yeshe Dorjee Thongchi, who witnessed the formal felicitation of APU in recognition of the university’s contribution and support in organising the event.

Adding a literary touch to the concluding programme, local writer Kaling Borang recited two of his poems, Main Wahi Hoon and Aap Kaun Hai, while Padma Shri and Sahitya Akademi awardee Mamang Dai presented some of her acclaimed poetic works.

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Addressing the gathering, APU Registrar Narmi Darang expressed gratitude to the Government of Arunachal Pradesh, the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) and the Arunachal Pradesh Literary Society (APLS) for entrusting the three-year-old university with the responsibility of hosting the festival.

He also acknowledged the contributions of the Vice-Chancellor, ALF Core Committee, faculty members, administrative and security personnel, student volunteers, media representatives and the people of Pasighat in ensuring the successful conduct of the event.

Earlier in the day, parallel literary sessions at Sedi Melo Hall and Kojum Koja Hall explored a wide range of subjects, including travel writing, independent bookshops, literature and regional history.

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Discussions covered themes such as Travel Writing: Between Fact & Fiction, Books That Shape Our World and Against All Odds: The Business of Bookshops. The programme also featured prose readings and a conversation between writer Stephen Alter and Millo Ankha.

The Children’s Corner remained another major attraction, drawing students from six local schools through three interactive sessions. Padma Shri awardee Satyanarayanan Mundayoor, popularly known as Uncle Moosa, and his team opened the children’s programme with a storytelling session, followed by other interactive activities.

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Held from November 20 to 22, the festival brought together authors, poets, scholars and students from across the country and beyond. It provided a platform to celebrate Arunachal Pradesh’s rich oral traditions, indigenous mother tongues and literary heritage while encouraging young people to develop an interest in reading and writing.

The conclusion of the eighth edition once again highlighted the importance of literary platforms in preserving indigenous knowledge, promoting regional voices and connecting established writers with emerging generations of storytellers and readers.