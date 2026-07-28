Mama Natung Inaugurates New Fire Station at Yupia, Flags Off Emergency Vehicles

YUPIA- Arunachal Pradesh Home Minister Mama Natung on Tuesday inaugurated the newly constructed Fire Station at Yupia and flagged off a fleet of new Fire & Emergency Services vehicles, reaffirming the State Government’s commitment to strengthening emergency response infrastructure and public safety.

The inauguration ceremony was attended by Doimukh MLA Nabam Vivek, Director General of Police (DGP) Dr. S. D. Singh Jamwal, Director of Fire & Emergency Services Apur Bitin, Papum Pare Deputy Commissioner Mamu Hage, IAS, Superintendent of Police Taru Gusari, senior police and fire service officers, public representatives, and local residents.

Constructed by the Urban Development Department, Papum Pare, at a cost of ₹3 crore, the new Fire Station is expected to enhance the operational readiness of the Fire & Emergency Services Department and improve emergency response capabilities in Yupia and adjoining areas.

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Addressing the gathering, Home Minister Mama Natung commended the Fire & Emergency Services Department for its dedication to protecting lives and property across the State. He urged citizens to remain vigilant about fire safety and actively participate in awareness programmes conducted by the department.

Highlighting the government’s investment in emergency infrastructure, the Minister said 13 new fire stations have been established across district headquarters over the past three years. He also informed that 337 new posts have been created in the Fire & Emergency Services Department during the same period, increasing the total strength of firefighters in Arunachal Pradesh to 811 personnel.

Referring to the recent Assam–Arunachal Pradesh border issue in the Tarasso area, the Minister said both State Governments remain committed to resolving pending boundary disputes through dialogue. He noted that following the Namsai Declaration, disputes involving five districts have already been resolved, while discussions continue for the remaining districts, including Papum Pare. He added that Regional Committees constituted by both States are holding regular meetings to achieve mutually acceptable solutions.

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Appealing to residents living along the inter-State boundary, Natung urged people from both Arunachal Pradesh and Assam to maintain peace, harmony and mutual respect. He observed that regional cooperation is essential for maintaining stability and strengthening relations in the Northeast.

The Home Minister also reviewed the State Government’s anti-drug initiative, Operation Dawn, stating that the campaign has led to several successful operations against drug trafficking networks over the past three to four years. He praised the Arunachal Pradesh Police for their efforts in arresting drug peddlers and dismantling organised drug networks to protect the State’s youth.

Responding to a request from MLA Nabam Vivek, the Minister informed that the proposal to establish a Category ‘C’ Police Station at Sangdupota is under consideration. He also directed the DGP to strengthen police deployment and increase manpower in sensitive border areas such as Tarasso and Kakoi to improve regular patrolling and maintain law and order.

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Speaking at the programme, MLA Nabam Vivek described the new Fire Station as a long-awaited facility for the district. He sought enhanced police deployment in Kakoi and Tarasso, renovation of the Doimukh Police Station, and construction of residential quarters for personnel posted at the newly inaugurated Fire Station.

DGP Dr. S. D. Singh Jamwal stressed the importance of fire prevention and public awareness, urging citizens, builders and institutions to incorporate fire safety measures during the planning and construction of buildings to minimise fire-related accidents and loss of life.

Following the inauguration, the Home Minister flagged off a fleet of nine newly inducted Fire & Emergency Services vehicles, comprising three Fire Safety Education Vans, two Water Mist Vehicles, one Rescue Tender and three Fire Tenders, which will be deployed across various districts to strengthen emergency response capabilities.

The programme concluded with a live fire rescue and fire safety demonstration by personnel from the Naharlagun Fire Station, showcasing modern firefighting techniques, rescue operations and emergency response procedures while raising public awareness on fire prevention and safety.