Ma:m Ke Leads East Siang’s Grassroots Anti-Drug Campaign

PASIGHAT- ( By Maksam Tayeng ) Pasighat-based non-governmental organisation Ma:m Ke (Mother’s Association) has emerged as one of East Siang’s leading grassroots organisations in the fight against drug abuse by mobilising youth groups, civil society organisations and volunteers to support the ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat’ campaign under the Mera Yuva Bharat (MY Bharat) initiative of the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports.

The campaign forms part of the nationwide Viksit Bharat @2047 vision and has been described by Prime Minister Narendra Modi as a “Jan Andolan” (People’s Movement) aimed at building a drug-free India through active community participation.

As part of the initiative, Ma:m Ke organised a pledge ceremony in Pasighat, encouraging citizens to commit themselves to creating a drug-free society. The organisation also expanded the campaign beyond the pledge drive by reaching out to community organisations across Arunachal Pradesh and encouraging them to participate in the online launch programme of ‘Nasha Mukt Yuva for Viksit Bharat.’

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Several organisations joined the campaign on August 3, including the Sikiing Kojee Charitable Society (Upper Siang), Wakro Women Welfare Society (Lohit District), Buddhist Community of East Siang, Galo Welfare Society Women Wing (East Siang), All Bogong Students Union (ABSU), College of Horticulture and Forestry, Wancho Council (Longding District), Recovering Warriors of Oyan, along with numerous youth volunteers and community members.

In a significant development, Roying Village, recognised as East Siang’s first Drug-Free Village, also participated in the online programme led by the Prime Minister, reaffirming its commitment to maintaining a drug-free community and promoting awareness against substance abuse.

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Speaking on the occasion, Ma:m Ke Chairperson Mrs. Jaya Tasung Moyong said the organisation was proud to be associated with the national campaign and remained committed to strengthening grassroots participation in the fight against drugs.

“We joined the online launch programme, administered the Nasha Mukt pledge to our volunteers and community members, and reached out to several local organisations to encourage their participation. As a grassroots organisation, we believe that a drug-free youth is the strongest pillar of a healthy family and a Viksit Bharat,” she said.

The campaign seeks to inspire young people across India to reject substance abuse and become active partners in nation-building. With growing support from civil society organisations across Arunachal Pradesh, the initiative is expected to strengthen community-driven efforts to establish more drug-free villages while empowering young people to become ambassadors of positive social change.